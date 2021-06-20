Update on strong storm chances Monday afternoon & evening

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A cool front that promises to take the edge off of the heat and humidity for Tuesday and Wednesday will first bring some thunderstorms on Monday afternoon and evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed Middle TN and South KY under a Marginal Risk (Cat 1 of 5) for severe weather for Monday afternoon and evening.

Although there is little if any tornado threat, some of the storms will likely have damaging downburst winds as they feed on the heat and humidity in place across the mid-south. Heavy downpours may also lead to some brief localized flooding, as well as ponding of water on the roadways.

Keep an eye on the sky starting near lunchtime in our north and northwest counties, and then during the afternoon and evening hours across the rest of Middle TN and South KY.

The good news is what is behind the storms:

Like last week, we will see a brief break in the heat and humidity with daytime highs in the upper 70s to near 80° on Tuesday, followed by lows near 60° in the city with 50s many outlying areas Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will bring highs in the mid 80s, but still low humidity, before things start to return to more normal conditions towards the end of the week and next weekend, when scattered storms will return to the mix.