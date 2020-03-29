Breaking News
UPDATE on strong storms overnight

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN) – Please stay weather alert and have two ways to get your warnings tonight. Strong storms are expected across most of Middle Tennessee and South Kentucky overnight.

Above is a rough timeline for the arrival of the storms.

Along with a line of storms, a few storms could break out ahead of the line could be severe, as well.

These storms could contain damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes.

This Tornado Watch was put out early Saturday evening, BUT ADDITIONAL WATCHES WILL LIKELY BE ISSUED FARTHER EAST TONIGHT.

