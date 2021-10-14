Weather Alert: Strong storm possibilities for Middle Tennessee Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — News 2 is in weather alert mode for the possibility of strong storms on Friday, some of which could contain gusty damaging winds, and a few brief tornadoes could also occur, especially in our western and northern areas. Some of the storms will also have heavy downpours that could produce brief localized flooding.

The Storm Prediction Center has areas west and north of Nashville in a Slight Risk (category 2 of 5) and areas east and southeast in a Marginal Risk (category 1 of 5) for the possibility of severe weather.

Although there could be a few storms around in the morning hours, the strongest storms that are most likely to be severe are expected in the afternoon and evening hours.

Please stay weather alert on Friday and keep up with the latest on-air and online at wkrn.com and on Facebook and Twitter.

Where to find the Weather Authority on Facebook and Twitter

Download the free News 2 StormTracker App

Want the forecast delivered directly to your inbox? Sign up for the News 2 Forecast Newsletter