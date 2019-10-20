Update on storms for Monday afternoon

Although we are still anticipating a line of storms Monday afternoon, The Storm Prediction Center has dropped the “Slight Risk” (Category 2 of 5) for severe weather in our west and southwestern counties, but are maintaining a “Marginal Risk” (Category 1 of 5) for most of Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky.

It may not be a major severe weather outbreak, but a few of the storms could have gusty damaging winds and brief heavy downpours.

Even ahead of the storms, winds could gust into the 30-35 mph category due to the difference in pressure across the area.

The rough timing for the storm line is for it to cross the Tennessee River around noon to 1 pm, reaching the Nashville I-65 corridor roughly 3-4 pm, and moving through our eastern counties during the 5-9 pm time period.

If you are ready for another shot of fall weather, temps will drop to 40s for lows and 60s for highs Tuesday and Wednesday.