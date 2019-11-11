Update on snow flurry/snow shower chances Monday night and bitter cold temperatures

We will enjoy one more day in the 60s on Monday before the coldest air of the season pushes in Monday night.

We expect rain to arrive Monday afternoon ahead of a strong cold front that will abruptly drop temperatures Monday night, causing the rain to change over to snow flurries and snow showers.

Most areas will not see more than a coating on the ground and rooftops overnight into early Tuesday morning. HOWEVER, in areas along the border with Kentucky and in eastern Middle Tennessee could see 1/2″ to 1″, with 1″ likely on the higher elevations of the Cumberland Plateau. In Kentucky 1/2″ to 1″ is possible.

The biggest concern may end up being the bitter cold temperatures and wind chills.

Tuesday’s high may not get above freezing, and with northwest winds 15-25 mph, wind chills will be in the teens.

By Wednesday morning, the low should drop to 18° which would tie the record set in 1911.