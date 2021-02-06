UPDATE on snow chances late tonight through early Sunday morning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. Saturday night (starting at 6 p.m. for Plateau counties) through 6 a.m. Sunday morning for eastern sections of Middle Tennessee and South Kentucky.

However, those are not the only areas where accumulating snow could occur.

Models have been persistent at forecasting a strip of snow accumulations across our southern as well as eastern counties.

HRRR Model Forecast for 1:30AM

HRRR Model Forecast for 3 AM

HRRR Model Forecast for 6 AM

So, in our accumulations map above, we have extended the 1-2″ amounts (with a fringe of 1/2-1″) across areas of South-Middle Tennessee.

Temperatures should fall to freezing or slightly below, so areas that get accumulating snow could see slick spots develop on roadways, especially bridges and overpasses.

