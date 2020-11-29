UPDATE on snow chances for some areas of Middle TN & S. KY Monday-Monday night

We are continuing to track low pressure from the Gulf of Mexico that will bring us an inch or more of rain late Sunday and Sunday night before it interacts with a strong cold front dropping in from the northwest.

On Monday, we expect rain to transition to snow showers, with Nashville and much of the Interstate 65 corridor only seeing flurries flying in the air to maybe a dusting north and east of town.

However, areas in east Middle TN and KY could see some accumulations. 1/2-1″ of snow is possible there with 1-2″ likely on the Cumberland Plateau with snow showers continuing Monday night. We could also see up to 1/2″ along the border with Kentucky north of Nashville.

Temperatures will drop to the mid-20s for lows Monday night through Tuesday morning, so areas that receive the accumulations are likely to have slick spots develop on the roadways.

Keep up with News 2 on air, online and on social media for the latest!

Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar

Get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/weather/forecast

Download the free News 2 StormTracker App from News 2 and be prepared when severe weather strikes.