Closings
Bedford County Schools Carroll County Schools Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Davidson County Metro Schools Dickson County Schools Humphreys County Schools Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Williamson County Schools

Update on severe weather chances

News

Tornado Watch

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Tornado Watch has been issued for southern Middle Tennessee until 10pm this evening.

While much of Middle Tennessee and South Kentucky have been too cold (so far) for severe weather, southern Middle Tennessee is the area that is most likely to see warmer temperatures push in during the late afternoon and evening hours.

HRRR Model Forecast Valid 5pm
HRRR Model Forecast Valid 7pm

Those warmer temperatures could allow storms in the watch area to produce damaging winds, hail, and possible tornadoes through 10pm.

HOWEVER, areas farther north should not let their guard down just yet, as temps may rise there, as well, later tonight. There is a possibility a few more storms could develop there that could be severe.

HRRR Model Forecast Valid 8pm
HRRR Model Forecast Valid 9pm
HRRR Model Forecast Valid 10pm

In addition to the severe possibilities, flash flooding could also occur with 2-3″ of rain possible from the rounds of storms with this system. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for all of Middle TN until 1 a.m.

Flash Flood Watch
Wind Advisory

In addition, winds outside of the thunderstorms could gust to 45 mph as a vigorous low-pressure center passes to our west and north.

