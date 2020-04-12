Update on severe weather chances

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Tornado Watch has been issued for southern Middle Tennessee until 10pm this evening.

While much of Middle Tennessee and South Kentucky have been too cold (so far) for severe weather, southern Middle Tennessee is the area that is most likely to see warmer temperatures push in during the late afternoon and evening hours.

HRRR Model Forecast Valid 5pm

HRRR Model Forecast Valid 7pm

Those warmer temperatures could allow storms in the watch area to produce damaging winds, hail, and possible tornadoes through 10pm.

HOWEVER, areas farther north should not let their guard down just yet, as temps may rise there, as well, later tonight. There is a possibility a few more storms could develop there that could be severe.

HRRR Model Forecast Valid 8pm

HRRR Model Forecast Valid 9pm

HRRR Model Forecast Valid 10pm

In addition to the severe possibilities, flash flooding could also occur with 2-3″ of rain possible from the rounds of storms with this system. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for all of Middle TN until 1 a.m.

Flash Flood Watch

Wind Advisory

In addition, winds outside of the thunderstorms could gust to 45 mph as a vigorous low-pressure center passes to our west and north.