Update on potential strong storms after midnight through Monday morning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – We continue to anticipate a line of storms that will move across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky after midnight through the morning hours of Monday.

The Storm Prediction Center has areas to our northwest and west under a Marginal and Slight Risk (categories 1 & 2 of 5) through 7 a.m. Monday, and a Marginal Risk (1 of 5) for mid to late Monday morning in or eastern counties along the Cumberland Plateau.

The timing of the storms show them entering our far northwestern areas in the 2-3 a.m. time period, impacting the Metro area roughly from 5-7 a.m., and our eastern counties in the 8-11 a.m. period. The storms should clear the Cumberland Plateau by lunchtime.

The storms may lose some strength near the Nashville area because of less instability, but regain strength near the Plateau mid to late morning with some increased heating near the Plateau.

The biggest threat in the risk areas is for gusty, damaging winds, but the tornado threat is not zero, particularly the farther west and northwest you are located.

These storms should also impact the rush hour commute in the Metro area with heavy downpours.