UPDATE: Kentucky State Police comment on officer-involved shooting in Calloway County

DEXTER, KY. (WKRN) — A Detective with the Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team commented on the current status of an officer-involved shooting investigation on Monday.

Officials said it happened in the Dexter Community of Calloway County on November 2nd, 2019.

A Calloway County sheriff’s deputy and an officer with the Murray Police Department responded to Radio Road in the Dexter community regarding a suspicious person.

According to reports, following an altercation with law enforcement, a male subject was fatally shot.

Neither officer was injured during the altercation.

The Detective said their team is still waiting on some evidence test results from the Central Lab in Frankfort.

Once the final results are in, the case will then be presented to the Calloway County Commonwealth Attorney.

