UPDATE: Juveniles charged with kidnapping, assaulting Elizabethton girl

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say two juveniles have been arrested and charged with kidnapping and assaulting a 10-year-old Elizabethton girl.

According to the Elizabethton Police Department, charges of especially aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault were filed against the two suspects in Carter County Juvenile Court on Friday afternoon.

The charges came after the police department interviewed the victim Friday.

The two suspects have been taken to the juvenile detention center. An initial court appearance will take place next week.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.