UPDATE: Heavy rain shifting south this afternoon; decreasing in Nashville and I-40 corridor; more Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The heavy rain that caused localized flooding in the Nashville Metro area and along the I-40 corridor is tapering off to light rain, while rain intensities have increased in southern parts of Middle TN.

A Flood Advisory is in effect for portions of Bedford and Coffee counties until 4:30 pm.

The heavier rain in south Middle TN will eventually taper to light rain at or near sunset this evening.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for most of Middle TN until 7 pm Sunday for additional rainfall tomorrow.

Meanwhile, creeks in the Nashville area that were causing localized flooding have crested and are going down:

Tonight, many areas of Middle TN and South KY will have a chance to dry out with fog developing due to leftover moisture. HOWEVER, more rain is expected from early Sunday morning through the afternoon and evening that could cause additional flooding.

PLEASE STAY WEATHER ALERT.

