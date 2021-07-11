UPDATE: Crew members leave cruise ship after being stuck in Lake Barkley for days

LAKE BARKLEY, Ky. (WKRN) — Some crew members of a cruise ship which was stuck in a lake in Kentucky for days while on its way to Nashville, are finally getting off the ship.

According to a release obtained by News 2 from American Cruise Lines, Inc., some crew members will begin to disembark Sunday and others will remain on board.

The release states, “American Jazz remains completely safe with all onboard systems operational and poses no danger to any crew who remain on board.”

Divers are in the water currently accessing the underwater situation and coming up with a plan to re-float the riverboat, which remains stuck on the sandbar.

On Friday & Saturday night, guests who had gotten off the ship on Friday stayed at the Drury Plaza Hotel in Nashville. The release states that most guest will return home from Nashville on Sunday, as normally scheduled following the conclusion of their cruise.

No other information was immediately released.