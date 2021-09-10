‘Unruly’ passenger arrested after WeGo bus vandalized in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An unruly passenger vandalized a WeGo bus in Antioch early Friday morning after the driver refused to take him to his destination, according to an arrest warrant.

Metro police responded around 12:45 a.m. to a bus stop on Hickory Hollow Parkway at Global Mall at the Crossings for a report of a passenger “being unruly” and “refusing to get off the bus.”

When officers arrived, they said 36-year-old Antonio Nelson was sitting in the front of the bus and demanded the driver take him where he needed to go.

A warrant states the WeGo driver told police that Nelson refused to get off the bus, and began kicking the glass entry and exit door, causing the glass to shatter.

Surveillance video from inside the bus showed the incident, according to the police report.

Nelson was arrested and booked into the Metro jail early Friday morning on a charge of felony vandalism. His bond was set at $5,000.

A booking photo was not immediately released by law enforcement.