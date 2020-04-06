Unprecedented COVID-19 protocols at Giles County Jail

GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — COVID-19 is taking a toll on everyone; from a physical, emotional, and mental standpoint. When you’re a first responder, that stress is amplified.

In Giles County, to combat COVID-19, deputies are setting up screening area and quarantine tents outside of the jail.

Monday morning, members of the National Guard were setting up a pre-screening facility in a secured, fenced in area of the jail where prisoners are first brought in.

In the past, a deputy would bring the prisoner inside and book them. Now, a jailer comes out to meet the deputy and prisoner and asks the inmate health questions about COVID-19.

If a prisoner shows no signs of sickness, they are admitted to the jail. But, if there is concern, the prisoner is brought to a quarantine tent also set up behind the fence.

“They’ll do the COVID-19 questionnaire if they have any signs or symptoms they’ll be transferred over here to this secured area,” said Lt. Shane Hunter with Giles County Sheriff’s Office.

The area is a red tent, donated by a local funeral home. It is here that a nurse and jailer wearing protective gear will isolate the prisoner, taking temperature readings and getting more medical information.

“So if they exhibit signs or symptoms including temperature, because we are scanning people for fever, they’ll be brought here to this secondary tent to be quarantined and get medically cleared to be entered into the jail,” said Hunter.

The tent contains lights, a table, chairs and a cot may be added.

Sheriff Kyle Helton tells News 2 that no Giles County prisoners will be allowed into the jail until they are cleared medically.

“This is unreal. we are having to be creative, into adjusting, to every day normal life that is no longer is existing. we have to keep the flow of the system going, unfortunately in our job, it doesn’t stop,” said Hunter.

According to Sheriff Helton, if a prisoner has COVID-19 they could be sent to the local hospital based on bed availability but it also depends on what crime the prisoner is charged with. Essentially, it’s a case-by-case basis.

That’s just what’s happening at the jail. Hunter says the stress level on road deputies is through the roof.

“Officers, I can hear them at roll call, saying this is a step beyond normal, worrying about going into a house with someone being positive for COVID-19 and taking it home to their family. And I’ve heard officers saying as soon as they get home, they are stripping down on the porch and leaving their boots and gear there till they can disinfect it and get it to the washing machine. I can see it on officer’s faces, the stress level is phenomenal. The stress level, they don’t want to talk about it, but you can see the emotional toll it is taking on the officers as well.”

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE