Unlicensed masseuse accused of sexual misconduct with clients

Tarek Mentouri

Tarek Mentouri (Source: MNPD)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police have arrested a masseuse for felony impersonation of a licensed professional for continuing to practice after his license was revoked over allegations of sexual misconduct with clients.

According to MNPD, 33-year-old Tarek Mentouri was charged Tuesday after undercover detectives conducted a controlled undercover deal with Mentouri for a massage at his Glade Street home. After Mentouri was paid prior to the massage, officers took him into custody.

Mentouri’s massage license was revoked last August by the Tennessee Massage Licensing Board following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct with clients during appointments.

Mentouri’s bond was set at $2,500. The investigation is currently ongoing.

