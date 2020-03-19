University of Tennessee hopes to reschedule 2020 spring commencement

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee is shedding light on its decision to cancel Spring 2020 commencement ceremonies.

UT-Knoxville said Wednesday officials are working on plans for a commencement ceremony for the spring class of 2020 at a later date after canceling the May ceremony amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The university added, “the class of 2020 will be celebrated and their achievements will be recognized. We will keep you posted on these plans.”