University of Tennessee announces three-phase plan to get employees back to work

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee-Knoxville has released its three-part plan to gradually return university employees to campus.

The university will follow a data-driven, three-phase plan to gradually return to work on campus beginning in May.

Phase 1

Positions that are needed for campus safety or reopening, jobs that cannot be effectively completed from home and are critical to ongoing operations will be prioritized. The university will provide face coverings to be worn in public and when social distancing is not possible during Phase 1. They will also provide additional PPE to employees whose jobs require it.

Frequently touched surfaces will be disinfected frequently and common areas will remain closed.

Consistent with Gov. Bill Lee’s Executive Order 30, Phase 1 will not end before May 29. Most employees will continue to work remotely during Phase 1.

The target beginning date is May 11.

The following offices have approval for limited staffing on campus in Phase 1:

Bursar’s Office

College of Veterinary Medicine

Emergency Operations Center

Environmental Health and Safety

Facilities Services

Fleet Management

Mail Services

Office of Information Technology

Printing Services

Research labs (Detailed guidance will be available on the ORE website)

University Housing

UT Police Department

Phase 2

The Phase 2 priority is to carefully bring back additional personnel to increase unit capacity and functionality as needed and refine workspace habits on social distancing and hygiene. Telework should continue for most employees under Phase 2 and gatherings will be limited to a maximum of 50 people.

The university will continue to provide face coverings to be worn in public and when social distancing is not possible during Phase 2. Frequently touched surfaces will be disinfected frequently and common areas will remain closed.

The target date is still to be determined, but will not occur before May 30.

Additional information will be released prior to Phase 2.

Phase 3

The goal of the last phase will be to return to a “new normal” with full staff while continuing to make use of telework, scheduling, and other measures to maintain social distancing and flexibility. Those in vulnerable populations may return to campus under Phase 3 and telework should continue for some employees as needed. Gatherings will be limited to a maximum of 100 people.

Frequently touched surfaces will be disinfected often and common areas may be opened.

The target date is Aug. 11.

Additional information will come prior to the start of Phase 3.

Employees in all three phases will be asked to check their temperature before coming to work and stay home if they have a fever. Employees will confirm to their supervisor each day that they have not been in close contact with anyone with COVID-19 and that they do not have COVID-19 symptoms.

Employees with concerns about their unit’s plans to return to campus can email Human Resources, and an HR representative will contact them directly.