University of Tennessee announces changes to the fall academic calendar

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee, Knoxville announced changes to its fall academic calendar while developing new safety measures to prioritize “the health and safety of our campus community.”

UTK Chancellor Donde Plowman sent out the changes on Tuesday, and the main focus throughout these changes is to minimize travel to and from campus once the semester begins, while also maintaining the required number of instructional days.

New Academic Calendar

The changes include:

Classes will begin as scheduled on Wednesday, Aug. 19

Classes will be held on Labor Day, Sept. 7 and during fall break, Oct. 8 and 9 This to allow students to leave campus for the semester after classes end on Tuesday, November 24

Final exams will be held online after the Thanksgiving break

“Unfortunately, it’s too soon to say how the spread of the virus will impact the dates for in-person commencement and hooding ceremonies.” Office of the Chancellor

Below is a PDF of the fall academic calendar released by the University of Tennessee:

What about housing?

Chancellor Donde Plowman says, if you plan to live in a residence hall, University Housing will provide information on move-in and move-out under the new calendar.

The university will also be evaluating the fall 2020 fee structure due to these changes and will provide updates as soon as they become available.

Changes to classes?

Classes will also have some changes that will require adjustments to class schedules and the University of Tennessee has separated them into three types:

Face-to-face in larger rooms to allow for proper social distancing Online Combination of both in-person and online

“Just because we are socially distancing doesn’t mean we should be distant from one another. The Divisions of Student Life and Student Success are committed to providing meaningful and engaging out-of-class experiences that will safely bring us together as Volunteers, and the Student Government Association and Graduate Student Senate are working to plan fall activities.” Office of the Chancellor

Chancellor Plowman adds that, over the coming weeks, the university will communicate additional new protocols and safety measures for the fall semester.

“Things on campus will be different, but Volunteers are committed to taking care of one another. We will work together for the well-being of our community and are counting on you to be a partner in creating a safe environment. Rocky Top has always been a special place. What sets it apart from any other college campus is you—our students. We are looking forward to seeing you soon.” Office of the Chancellor

