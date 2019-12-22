Universities mourn students murdered outside Midtown bar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Metro police are investigating a stabbing outside of a Midtown bar that killed two people and injured a third person early Saturday morning.

Two of the stabbing victims were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in “extremely critical condition” and were later pronounced dead from their injuries, police revealed. They were later identified as Clayton Beathard, 22, and Paul Trapeni, III, 21.

Clayton Beathard is the younger brother of 49ers quarterback, C.J. Beathard. He is also the son of country music songwriter Casey Beathard, the brother of country music singer and songwriter Tucker Beathard and the grandson of Hall of Fame executive Bobby Beathard.

Officials at Long Island University are responding after hearing the news that LIU Quarterback Clayton Beathard was killed.

Long Island University Statement:

It is with deep regret that we share with you that Clayton Beathard, LIU student and athlete, passed away early this morning in his hometown of Nashville. On behalf of the LIU community, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Clay’s family as well as to his teammates, and friends. Staff from the Center of Healthy Living are available to support LIU students at 516-299-3468. We are in contact with Clay’s family, and ask that their privacy is respected at this most difficult time. When service details become available, we will share them with the community. Clay, his family and all those who were fortunate to know him are in our thoughts and prayers. Long Island University

Rhodes College officials are also responding after learning of the death of student Paul Trapeni in the fatal stabbing.

Here is the statement from Rhodes Student Government:

We are heartbroken that Paul Trapeni, a beloved member of the Class of 2020, has passed away. Paul was an integral part of student life at Rhodes and a selfless volunteer in the Memphis community. He served as a Summer Service Fellow and helped many find legal services. His presence will be missed by every student, professor, faculty member, and friend he came across. RSG extends its condolences to Paul’s family and friends, especially the Beathard family. No loss is easy to bear, but no one has to bear it alone. The student counseling center is there to support and help anyone, as is the office of the Chaplain. While this is a sad day, let us recognize that our Rhodes community is a brighter place for having known Paul. Rhodes Student Government

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.