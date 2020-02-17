Univ. of Ottawa study shows female country artists get less radio time than men

Hosts Reba McEntire, from left, Carrie Underwood and Dolly Parton appear at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

ONTARIO, CANADA— A University of Ottawa and SongData study showed that female country artists are only getting ten percent of the airtime on country radio.

The study said that twenty years ago, the Dixie Chicks were celebrating their third consecutive week at the number one spot on the Billboard Hot Country Singles and Tracks Chart.

At that time, there were another 7 female country artists topping the charts:

Faith Hill with “Breathe” at #5

Reba McEntire with “What Do You Say” at #6

Martina McBride with “Love’s the Only House” at #10

Jo Dee Messina with “Because You Love Me” at #11

SheDAISY with “This Woman Needs” at #12

LeeAnn Rimes with “Big Deal” at #15

Chely Wright with “It Was” at #19

That would be a total of eight songs in the top 20 positions of the radio chart. Women made up 40 percent of the week’s top songs.

Last year, in the same week, just 2 songs by women were in the Top 20 of the Billboard Airplay Chart. Those songs were “Love Wins” by Carrie Underwood and “Miss Me More” by Kelsea Ballerini, making up 10 percent of the top songs. Eight other songs by women ranked in the bottom 40 positions in the chart, bringing the count to just 10 songs of the week’s chart.

The study states that over the course of this 20-year period, the culture of Billboard’s airplay chart changed so drastically that the percentage of songs by women in the Top 20 declined 75%. While the chart itself reduced in size, by 2019 there were as many charting songs by women overall as there were in the Top 20 two decades earlier.