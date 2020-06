LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — If you need help adulting, the University of Kentucky now offers a class for that.

Adulting 101 will be offered online this summer and is geared toward teenagers who are getting ready to leave home for the real world, WKYT-TV reported.

The class will delve into several topics including cooking and nutrition, financial management, online safety and roommate etiquette.

The course begins June 16 and lasts for eight weeks. It costs $29.99.