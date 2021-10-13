United Way of Greater Nashville launches fund to help Afghan refugees

In this photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, civilians prepare to board a plane during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – In the coming weeks and months, Nashville will welcome over 300 Afghans to Music City.

The United States is currently involved in a historic effort to resettle over 50,000 evacuees from Afghanistan after the Taliban seized control of the country.

United Way of Greater Nashville says the organization is leaning on the Nashville community to ensure Afghan evacuees have access to an entire network of services and support needed to become economically self-sufficient and successfully transition to life in the United States.

Catholic Charities, Diocese of Nashville and NICE are partnering with the American Muslin Advisory Council (AMAC) and United Way of Greater Nashville to establish the Welcoming Nashville Fund.

To make a donation, click here.

Anyone looking for volunteer opportunities can click here.