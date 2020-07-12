United Methodist Church has closed churches for 3 East Tennessee counties

TENNESSEE (WATE) – Tennessee Valley District of Holston Conference United Methodist announced Saturday that churches in Knox, Anderson and Claiborne County have been closed due to continued increases in COVID-19 cases.
All in-person services have been cancelled, this includes small groups, outside and drive-in services.
Closures will be re-evaluated on July 27.
