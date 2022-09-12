WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-year-old had an unexpected guest at their birthday party in West Hartford last weekend.

About two dozen family members and friends were enjoying Cyrus’ birthday party Sunday afternoon when a bear appeared. Cyrus’ dad, Rauf Majidian, said children were running around, dancing to music, but didn’t expect an actual bear to show up during the track “Bear Necessities.”

While the guests yelled at the bear to leave, he seemed unfazed, and began to eat all of the cupcakes.

“A little scared, I’m a little freaked out, but everyone was safe,” Laura Majidian said.

Laura explained that once the bear came out of the woods, she just started grabbing children and had “armfuls of children” to get out of the bear’s way. The bear wasn’t aggressive, but rather, sauntered over to the picnic table.

Now, the Majidian family is worried this will be the new normal.

In these types of situations, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) encourages people to yell at the bear and make lots of noise.

