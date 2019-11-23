Undercover police arrest 44 in drug, prostitution cases

News
Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police announced 44 people were charged this week due to work by undercover detectives.

The investigations took place in several neighborhoods, including the following:

  • Hermitage Precinct – 16 people charged and 2.3 pounds of cocaine, 9 grams of heroin, 55 pounds of marijuana, and 8 grams of meth were seized.
  • Madison Precinct – 8 people charged and 10 grams of heroin, 15 grams of cocaine and 5 grams of marijuana were seized.
  • North Precinct – 7 people charged and 3 ounces of heroin, 15 grams of marijuana, 5.2 grams of crack cocaine, and 1 vehicle were seized.
  • South Precinct – 11 people charged and 2.5 grams of cocaine, 10.2 grams of heroin, 15 ounces of marijuana, 6 pills, and 9 guns were seized.
  • Central Precinct – 2 people were charged as the result of investigations on Middleton Street, 6th Avenue South, and Lafayette Street.

People are encouraged to call the police department’s 615-244-DOP hotline to anonymously report suspected drug activity in their neighborhoods.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar