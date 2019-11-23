Undercover police arrest 44 in drug, prostitution cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police announced 44 people were charged this week due to work by undercover detectives.

The investigations took place in several neighborhoods, including the following:

Hermitage Precinct – 16 people charged and 2.3 pounds of cocaine, 9 grams of heroin, 55 pounds of marijuana, and 8 grams of meth were seized.

Madison Precinct – 8 people charged and 10 grams of heroin, 15 grams of cocaine and 5 grams of marijuana were seized.

North Precinct – 7 people charged and 3 ounces of heroin, 15 grams of marijuana, 5.2 grams of crack cocaine, and 1 vehicle were seized.

South Precinct – 11 people charged and 2.5 grams of cocaine, 10.2 grams of heroin, 15 ounces of marijuana, 6 pills, and 9 guns were seized.

Central Precinct – 2 people were charged as the result of investigations on Middleton Street, 6th Avenue South, and Lafayette Street.

People are encouraged to call the police department’s 615-244-DOP hotline to anonymously report suspected drug activity in their neighborhoods.