Unconscious man found in car near I-24 in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was found unconscious with his foot on the brake and his head on the horn near the Interstate 24 West exit ramp to Bell Road late Wednesday night, according to Metro police.

Officers were in the area when they spotted a car blocking a lane of traffic.

According to an arrest affidavit, Samuel Oliver, 37, was unconscious in the driver’s seat. Metro police reported seeing a spoon with what appeared to be heroin. Officers reported waking Oliver up and say he was disoriented, unsteady on his feet and had slurred speech.

Officers say Oliver admitted to using heroin earlier in the day. An ambulance was called to the scene but officers say Oliver refused transport to a hospital.

Officers searched Oliver’s car and reported finding that spoon and three digital scales.

Oliver is charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant, driving with a suspended license, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and possession.

