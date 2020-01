NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Tennessee Department of Veterans Services officials say an unclaimed veteran will be laid to rest this week.

Gail Hensley will be laid to rest at the Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

They say Hensley was a Vietnam-era U.S. Navy Veteran.

The Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery is located at 7931 McCrory Lane in Nashville.