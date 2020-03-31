Uber offers 10 million free rides to frontline healthcare workers, seniors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Uber officials said they are trying to do their part amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials said they’ll be offering 10 million free rides and deliveries of food for frontline healthcare workers, seniors and people in need.

Uber staff urge people to stay at home if they can during this time. They said to use the hashtag #MoveWhatMatters if you are utilizing one of the free rides.

