UAW says 49K members at GM plants will strike

FILE – This May 16, 2014, file photo shows the General Motors logo at the company’s world headquarters in Detroit. The United Auto Workers union is letting its contract with General Motors expire just before midnight Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, increasing the likelihood of a strike as early as Sunday night. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

DETROIT (AP) – 10:05 a.m. The United Auto Workers union says its contract negotiations with General Motors have broken down and its roughly 49,000 members will go on strike just before midnight on Sunday.

The union’s contract with GM expired Saturday night and union officials said the two sides were far apart on economic issues.

10:40 a.m.

A United Auto Workers official says the union’s General Motors workers will strike if the automaker “refuses to give even an inch” in contract negotiations.

UAW spokesman Brian Rothenberg says in a news release that such a strike would begin Sunday night.

The union let its contract with GM expire on Saturday, raising the possibility of a strike. UAW leaders are meeting Sunday in Detroit to discuss the union’s next steps.

Union leaders have said the two sides are far apart on economic issues.

GM said in a statement Saturday night that it still held out hope for an agreement, saying it continues to work on solutions to difficult challenges.

