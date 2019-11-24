UAW regional director charged in corruption probe steps down

File- In this Sept. 30, 2019, file photo a UAW flag flies near strikers outside the General Motors Orion Assembly plant in Orion Township, Mich. A General Motors contract offer to striking union members has wage increases or lump-sum payments in all four years. But a person briefed on the offer says it was rejected because it took money from other places to fund profit sharing and didn’t give temporary workers a clear path to a full-time job. Still, the offer made late Monday is likely to be the framework for whatever agreement is reached to end the strike by 49,000 workers that has halted production in the U.S. and severely cut output in Mexico and Canada. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

DETROIT (AP) — A United Auto Workers union official charged in a widening federal bribery and embezzlement scandal has resigned.

The union said Sunday that Vance Pearson also will retire and resign from his membership in the union. He had been on paid administrative leave.

Pearson was the director of a region in Missouri. He was charged by federal prosecutors in September in connection with a scheme to embezzle union money and spend thousands on premium booze, golf clubs, cigars and swanky stays in California.

Former UAW President Gary Jones has been implicated in the scheme but has not been charged. Jones resigned last week.

The UAW had moved to expel both men from the union.

So far, 13 people have been charged in the federal investigation.