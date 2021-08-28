U.S. soldier from Tennessee among those killed in Kabul terrorist bombing

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WKRN) – A soldier assigned to the 9th Battalion of the 8th Psychological
Operations Group (Airborne) died as a result of injuries sustained from an attack at the Hamid Karzai International Airport earlier this week.
According to a release from the 1st Special Forces Command (Airborne), 23-year-old Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, of Corryton, Tennessee, was supporting noncombatant evacuation operations at the time of the attack on Thursday in Kabul, Afghanistan.
Knauss joined the Army in May of 2016. Following training at the Airborne School at Fort Benning, Ga., he was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 501st Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division and deployed to Afghanistan in 2017 as an infantryman.
When he returned home, Knauss attended and completed the Psychological Operations Assessment and Selection Course and the Psychological Operations Qualification Course. Upon graduation, Knauss was assigned to the 9th Battalion, 8th Psychological Operations Group (Airborne).
“We share in the tremendous grief over the loss of Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss, and we stand in support of his
wife and entire family during this tragic time,” said Col. Jeremy Mushtare, commander, 8th Psychological
Operations Group (Airborne). “Ryan was the embodiment of an Army Special Operations Forces soldier,
a testament to the professionalism of the non-commissioned officer corps, and a steadfast husband and
teammate. His loss is devastating to our formation and Army family.”
Staff Sgt. Knauss’s military education includes:
- Basic Airborne Course
- Basic Leader Course
- Advanced Leader Course
- Psychological Operations Assessment and Selection Course
- Psychological
- Operations Qualification Course
- Survival, Evasion
- Resistance and Escape Course
His awards and decorations include:
- The Purple Heart
- Bronze Star Medal
- Army Achievement Medal
- Army Good Conduct Medal
- National Defense Service Medal
- Army Service Ribbon
- NATO Medal
- Global
- War on Terrorism Medal
- Combat Infantryman Badge
- Combat Action Badge
- The Army Basic Parachutist Badge
Knauss is survived by his wife.