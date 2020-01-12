U.S. soldier from Aurora killed by roadside bomb in Afghanistan

AURORA, Ill. — A 21-year-old Aurora man has been identified as one of the U.S. soldiers killed Saturday by a road side bomb in Afghanistan.

Miguel Villalon was in a vehicle that was struck by the IED in the Kandahar providence.

The City of Aurora said Villalon was a proud East Aurora High School graduate and served in the U.S. Army.

Villalon is the second Chicago area service member to die overseas in the last week. on Sunday, 23-year-old Army Specialist Henry Mayfield Jr. of Hazel Crest was killed during an attack in Kenya.

Aurora released the following statement as they mourn the loss of Villalon.