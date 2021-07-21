U.S. Postal Service rates to increase in August

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A major change coming in August for mailers who use the United States Postal Service (USPS).
The Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) has approved a request by USPS to increase its rates. The Postal Service officials hope the new prices will help keep them competitive but also bring in much-needed revenue.
The new rates will take effect on August 29, 2021.
|PRODUCT
|OLD PRICE
|NEW PRICE
|STAMP
|55¢
|58¢
|FLAT SINGLE-PIECE
|$1.00
|$1.16
|PRESORT LETTERS
|40.4¢
|43.3¢
|MONEY ORDERS
|$1.30
|$1.45
|RETURN RECEIPT
|$2.85
|$3.05
|CERTIFIED MAIL
|$3.60
|$3.75
This is the second rate change with USPS to happen in 2021. The previous rate increase went into effect in January.