U.S. border officials seize six semiautomatic weapons and ammunition shipped form Tennessee. Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Last Friday, U.S. officials stopped six semiautomatic pistols and nine pistol magazines being shipped out of the country from Tennessee.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection found the weapons inside of a tool box. They were marked as a gift, with a $100 customs value.

The guns were headed to the Port of Spain in Trinidad. They were spotted at an airport in Puerto Ricco.

Homeland Security Investigations have taken the guns into evidence for further investigation.