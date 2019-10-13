U.S. Military celebrates Navy’s 244th Birthday

The U.S. Military is celebrating the Navy’s 244th Birthday Sunday!

Founded on October 13, 1775, the U.S. Navy describes itself as the “largest, most advanced, and most lethal fighting force the world has ever known.”

The U.S. Navy is the largest naval force in the world.

The branch syays it has more than 333,000 active-duty personnel and an additional 100,000 on ready-reserve.

Its fleet includes aircraft carriers, amphibious assault ships, cruisers, destroyers, and submarines.

“As we celebrate the across the fleet, we renew our commitment to be ready; to remember those who forged our legacy; and to honor our families and loved one who stand beside us,” said Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Mike Gilday.