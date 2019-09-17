U.S. Marshals capture Pennsylvania murder suspect in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Pennsylvania murder suspect is now in custody after investigators were tipped off he was in Nashville.

20-year-old Nathaniel Acevedo is the second murder suspect allegedly involved in a case out of central Pennsylvania.

Acevedo is one of two suspects charged after 18-year-old Torin Dworchak’s body was found in Reservoir Park near the National Civil War Museum in Pennsylvania on September 5.

The second suspect was captured by U.S. Marshals Monday at noon on Brickdale Lane in North Nashville.

Acevedo is now in the Davidson County Jail waiting extradition back to Pennsylvania.