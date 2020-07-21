U.S. Attorney: Nashville gang member sentenced to federal prison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville gang member was sentenced to federal prison, according to U.S. Attorney Don Cochran for the Middle District of Tennessee.

On Sunday, 42-year-old Shamain Johnson was sentenced to 14 years in prison for operating a multi-state drug trafficking operation.

Johnson was indicted in June 2017 and convicted in August 2019, following a four-day jury trial. He transported cocaine and prescription pills from Texas and Arizona to Middle Tennessee, according to evidence presented during the trial.

Officials said Johnson also had other people sell drugs on his behalf. Metro police arrested Johnson several times between the summer and fall of 2016 for drug crimes. Police said he was arrested for selling heroin and cocaine, but released shortly after. Just five days later, he sold heroin to a woman who ending up dying moments later. Her body was found later in a ditch in Madison.

In Hendersonville during the spring of 2017, Johnson kidnapped, bound and assaulted a drug trafficking associate at an apartment. Johnson believed the associate stole $250,000 in cash that was going to the Mexican cartel.

Police said when the associate refused to tell Johnson where the money was, Johnson boiled cooking grease and intended to pour it on the man’s genitals.

The associate was able to escape and Johnson was arrested. Officials said additional evidence established Johnson as a member of the Rolling 40’s Crips Street Gang.

