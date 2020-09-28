U.S. Attorney: Hickman County man sentenced to Federal Prison for child pornography crime

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — According to U.S. Attorney Don Cochran for the Middle District of Tennessee, a Hickman County man was sentenced to federal prison time for a child pornography crime.

Officials said 38-year-old Randall Eugene Bateman, of Bon Aqua, is a previously convicted sex offender. He was sentenced to ten years in federal prison on Friday for possession of child pornography.

Bateman was charged in March with possession of child pornography. Authorities said this followed an investigation which determined he was the administrator of an online chat room which discussed the exploitation of children and trading of sexually explicit images of them.

Randall Bateman, Courtesy: Hickman County Sheriff’s Office

In February, investigators said Bateman used the ‘Kik’ application to post and share videos of adults engaged in sexual activity with both female and male children between the ages of 4 and 13.

Randall Eugene Bateman: TBI Tennessee Sexual Offender Registry Search

A search warrant was executed on March 11, 2020 in Bateman’s home. During the search, authorities found and seized a cell phone and electronic storage media with about 100 images or videos of child sexual abuse on them.

Bateman pleaded guilty to the charge in June. In 2006, he was previously convicted of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a child in Rutherford County. He was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Randall Eugene Bateman, Courtesy: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

Homeland Security Investigations, The FBI, and The Hickman County Sheriff’s Office led this investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney S. Carran Daughtrey prosecuted the case.