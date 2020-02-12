U.S. Army Corps of Engineers monitor ‘above average’ rainfall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As more rain soaks Middle Tennessee, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is monitoring water levels.

They’ve seen above-average rainfall this year, including this month so they’re trying to manage the system as much as possible to try and hold the water back.

This is to help ensure the runoff has enough time to safely move down through the river system.

“We’ve been hit with multiple rounds of rainfall so the system is definitely primed,” said Anthony Rodino, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District’s Water Management Section chief. “What we’re doing is we’re cutting back releases from our tributary projects. That’s J. Percy Priest, Center Hill, Dale Hollow. That’s allowing the water to move through the system as efficiently as possible”.

He said the biggest impacts from Wednesday’s weather system is flooding on local streams, and not the Cumberland River. He said officials are not expecting the water to reach flood stage in Nashville but other precautions are being taken.

“Our downstream lock downstream of Nashville – Cheatham Lock – has been closed to navigation because of the high flows,” Rodino said. “We’re expecting that condition to continue for approximately the next week barring future rainfall.”