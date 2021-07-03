Tyson Foods Inc. recalls ready-to-eat chicken products due to potential listeria contamination

(Source: U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS))

(WKRN) – Tyson Foods Inc. has recalled over 8 million pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

A press release says the frozen, fully cooked chicken products were made between December 26, 2020 and April 13, 2021.

Products subject to recall display establishment number “EST. P-7089” on the bag or inside the USDA mark of inspection. The items were shipped nationwide to retailers and institutions, including hospitals, nursing facilities, restaurants, schools and Department of Defense locations.

On June 9, 2021, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) was notified of two people who had become ill with listeriosis. FSIS then determined there was evidence linking the illnesses to precooked chicken produced at Tyson Foods Inc.

An investigation uncovered three listeriosis illnesses, including one death, between April 6, 2021 and June 5, 2021.

Click here for the full list of products subject to recall and here to view the labels.