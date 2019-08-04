TX mass shooting suspect formally charged with capital murder

A woman sits next to a sign with a message that reads: ¨No More Guns! Make Love¨, in Juarez, Mexico, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, where people are gathering for a vigil for the 3 Mexican nationals who were killed in an El Paso shopping-complex shooting. Twenty people were killed and more than two dozen injured in a shooting Saturday in a busy shopping area in the Texas border town of El Paso, the state’s governor said. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM/Associated Press) — As El Paso, Texas residents woke up Sunday morning, they learned the man charged in a mass shooting there Saturday has been charged with capital murder.

KTSM-TV reports that jail records show 21-year-old Patrick Crusius of Allen, Texas has been charged with a single count of capital murder after the shooting that killed 20 people and injured 26 others. Those records also reveal Crusius just turned 21 the week before the shooting on July 27.

Authorities are working to confirm whether the deadly mass shooting at an El Paso mall was carried out by the same person who posted online an anti-immigrant screed shortly before the attack. Investigators do say the mass shooting is being investigated as a possible hate crime.

A gunman opened fire Saturday morning in a shopping area packed with thousands of people during the busy back-to-school season. Many of the more than two dozen injured remain in critical condition.