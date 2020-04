GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency released the name of a Mt. Juliet man who drowned Friday night on Richland Creek in Giles County.

TWRA officials said 32-year-old Matthew Brannon drowned below a low head dam early Friday night.

Officers said Brannon was truing to save a dog he was traveling with. In an effort to rescue the dog, he was pulled into turbulent water and drowned.