TWRA urges public to avoid Hickman Creek after discovery of mysterious substance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says there is a mysterious substance along the Hickman Creek area from Alexandria downstream into Smith County.

They created a Facebook post on behalf of the DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency on Tuesday.

The post urged the public to avoid fishing, drinking, playing or swimming in the creek until further notice.

The substance has not yet been identified. Authorities from the USEPA, TDEC, TWRA, Dekalb Co EMA and the Town of Alexandria are currently working to resolve this situation.

No other information was immediately released.