TWRA suggests boating/fishing guidelines during this pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn.(WKRN) – Officials are encouraging us to get outdoors, and that includes boating and fishing.

But during this COVID-19 pandemic, the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency has some suggestions about how to keep yourself and others safe:

“Go to the lake, boat with people you’ve been around with the last couple of weeks, people within your household”, explained Barry Cross, TWRA Outreach & Communications Coordinator. “Once you’re at the lake, it’s normal for boaters to want to get with other boaters and raft up and do that kind of activity. We ask that people don’t do that. Go out and get on the lake, but don’t get within close proximity to other people”.



“If you are going to stop and get gas, then you are going to have to touch things. Make sure you carry something with you so you can clean your hands, and keep your hands sanitized”.



“If you’re at a ramp and it’s crowded, you want to maintain that 6-10 foot distance from other people”.

And what about people who want to fish from the bank?

“This spring has probably seen the biggest increase in bank fishing that we’ve seen in a long time”, Cross exclaimed.

“However, if you are going to go out, you’ve got to maintain that distance. The other thing is, go fishing with people from your household. It doesn’t mean you can’t go fishing with your buddy. But your buddy needs to drive a different car. You can find your own spot on the bank and keep that distance between you”.



So get out and enjoy yourself on the lake, but let’s play it safe. And one more thing:

As the late great Jimmy Holt used to say, “Don’t forget to wear your life jacket”!