TWRA stressing boating safety for Labor Day

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – If you’re hitting the waters today to celebrate the holiday, one state agency is reminding you to stay safe.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the last major boating weekend in the state wraps up Monday, and they’re wanting to remind people to use life jackets when they’re out on the waters.

The TWRA is expected to be out on area lakes keeping an eye out for dangerous boating behavior.

So far in 2019, TWRA says there have been six boating-related fatalities, 15 less than at the same time last year.

There have also been 36 serious injury incidents, 40 incidents of property damage and 53 boating under the influence arrests.