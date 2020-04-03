Live Now
WATCH: Good Morning Nashville
1  of  25
Closings
Bedford County Schools Cannon County Schools Carroll County Schools Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Coffee County Schools Davidson Academy Davidson County Metro Schools Dayspring Academy Dickson County Schools Fayetteville City Schools Giles County Schools Humphreys County Schools Manchester City Schools Marshall County Schools Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Williamson County Schools

TWRA: Spring turkey season will open as scheduled

News

by: Melanie Russell

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Not to worry turkey hunters, the coronavirus pandemic isn’t interrupting the spring turkey season opener this weekend.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said Thursday night the new executive order issued by Gov. Bill Lee requiring Tennesseans to stay at home still identifies outdoor activity as an essential activity — but, people still need to follow health guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention while being outdoors.

Spring turkey season for licensed adult sportsmen (shotgun/archery) opens Saturday. It closes May 17. The spring turkey season for youth sportsmen opened last weekend.

All Tennessee counties are open to spring turkey seasons. However, there are some exceptions on public land.

Bag Limits

One (1) bearded turkey per day, not to exceed four (4) per season. Any turkey harvested during the young Sportsmen hunt counts toward the spring season limit of four (4).

Spring Turkey Shooting Hours

Thirty (30) minutes before legal sunrise to sunset.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories