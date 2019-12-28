TWRA: Reward being offered after Elk illegally killed in Campbell Co.

MADISON RIVER, YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, WY – OCTOBER 16: A bull elk bugles in a pasture meadow near the Madison River in Yellowstone National Park October 16, 2003 in Wyoming. Bugles is a common elk sound attributed to an elk mating ritual. A bull elk bugles to try and keep his harem of cow elks secure from other bull elks. Autumn is the mating season for the elk. Elks tend to gather in Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Park which is located south of Yellowstone. (Photo by Bill Schaefer/Getty Images)

CARYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says a reward is being offered after an Elk was illegally killed in the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area.

According to TWRA, one of their Elk Biologists responded to the call for a dead cow elk on the NCWMA in Campbell County. They said the animal was found lying on a food plot. The Biologist said the elk was wearing a GPS collar designated “Cow #15” as part of a three-year elk research study with the University of Tennessee Department of Forestry, Wildlife and Fisheries.

TWRA says the elk had no obvious signs of trauma or disturbance in the field, but blood was leaking from its nostrils and a scavenger had eaten a portion of one hindquarter. They said the elk appears to have died 48 hours earlier.

According to a release, a necropsy was conducted and determined the elk had been shot. The bullet was recovered and analyzed.

The $2,000 reward is being offered by The Campbell Outdoor Recreation Association and the Pine Mountain Longbeards Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation.

Illegally killing an elk in Tennessee is a class A misdemeanor punishable by not more than 11 months and 29 days in jail and a $2500 fine.

Anyone with information about this incident may contact Wildlife Officer Brendan Marlow at (615) 571-4792 or the TWRA Hunting/Fishing Violation line at 1-800-831-1174.