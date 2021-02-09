TWRA puts call out for Asian carp caught in Tennessee waterways

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee Wildlife Officers are putting out a call to anglers for Asian carp.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is asking you to contact wildlife officers if you catch an Asian carp under 9-inches in length.

TWRA asks anglers to immediately freeze the fish or put it on ice so that it can be collected. If you can’t do this, you’re asked to submit photos. Just be sure to include where you caught the invasive fish.

You can send those pictures to ans.twra@tn.gov. You can also reach out to a TWRA regional office.