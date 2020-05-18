TWRA: Off-duty officer shoots 2 while turkey hunting in East Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are investigating after an off-duty Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officer was involved in shooting while turkey hunting in Campbell County Sunday.

The shooting happened on the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area near Norma Road around 10 a.m.

According to a release from TWRA, the off-duty officer accidentally shot two other hunters while turkey hunting.

One of the victims was taken to the hospital while the other drove himself to UT Medical Center for treatment, according to the TWRA.

Both victims have been released from the hospital and the shooting is under investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.